SP to hold protests against 'deteriorating' law and order in UP

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party said on Tuesday it will hold tehsil-level protests on September 21 against "deteriorating" law and order, unemployment and to highlight alleged irregularities and corruption in the health sector in the state.

The workers will maintain physical distancing during the protest and submit a memorandum addressed to the Governor through the district administration, an SP spokesperson said.

"On directives of the SP national president, protests will be done by the party workers at tehsil level in all the districts on September 21 to highlight deteriorating law and order, unemployment and irregularities and corruption in health sector," party chief spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury said.

SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel said socialists have been raising their voice against the "anti-public" and "oppressive" policies of the BJP government.

"A state of chaos is there in Uttar Pradesh due to the wrong policies of the state government. The party will submit a memorandum to the Governor, urging her to take effective action while discharging her constitutional obligation on problems of the government arbitrariness, dictatorship and collapsed law and order, education-health sector disturbances etc", Patel said.

He said while the coronavirus was reaching new peaks, the state government has "failed" to contain it.

"People suffering from the coronavirus are not getting adequate health facilities and treatment. Deaths from the virus are unstoppable. During the unplanned lockdown, lakhs of workers who came back to their homes in the state were forced to commit suicide for lack of employment, financial constraints, loss of jobs and business closure," the SP leader alleged.

"Farmers, labourers, youth, weavers, businessmen, students, women, minorities--all are all in disarray," he alleged, adding the government was also "conspiring to end the reservation". —PTI