SP To Hold Legislature Party Meet Tomorrow To Elect New LoP

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party will hold its all important meeting here tomorrow, to elect the new Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. However, it would be a big question and a problem for SP President Akhilesh Yadav to select the new LoP, between the strong contenders- senior party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav. The new legislatures would meet at 1100 hrs at the state party office, where Akhilesh would be addressing them. Party's patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav would not be present there, as he is in New Delhi to attend the Parliament session. SP has won 47 seats in the Assembly and is second to BJP, which had won 312 seats in the 403-member House but as Akhilesh is the member of the Upper House hence, some other person will have to be given the charge of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. A senior party leader here today said that Akhilesh will not be comfortable in naming either, given the bitterness with his uncle Shivpal Yadav after the widely reported family feud. By expressing his views on Twitter, Mr Shivpal had recently hinted at a patch up with Akhilesh and a unified struggle to return to power in the state. But Akhilesh, it is learnt, doesn't want to allow Shivpal to play any key role in the party. It is yet to be seen whether Shivpal will attend the legislature party meet. On the other hand, Azam Khan will also be a difficult choice for SP, given his unpredictable temperament. In the Legislative Council too, Akhilesh faces dilemma as at present, the Leader of Samajwadi Party in the Council is Ahmed Hasan. To assume that post, he will have to remove Hasan, which might hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community. The defeat of SP in the Assembly elections has already raised questions over his leadership and now he faces the dilemma of who leads the party and Opposition in the Assembly.