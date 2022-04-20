SP To Go For Organisational Overhaul Next Month

Lucknow: With a focus on the impending elections of the urban local bodies and the by-elections to two Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, the principal opposition Samajwadi Party intends to overhaul the party organisation in next one month time. Many heads are likely to roll as minimum one fourth of the district presidents of the party are likely to be replaced. It is all set that leaders having any soft corner for Shivpal Singh Yadav could face the ire. SP will implement the reshuffle in the organisation through the organisational elections. The elections of the district presidents will be held on September 5 in each district. Party will depute party observers in each district for supervising the election. The organisational elections are crucial for the party as after the crushing defeat in March state assembly elections, the party is anxious to regain the lost ground and make the organisation to face the next battle. The impending elections of the urban local bodies and the two Lok Sabha will be a crucial test for the Samajwadi Party. After the district level meetings, the state meeting would be held on September 25 and the national convention is proposed on October 4. SP spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury said here today that several district and city president, former MLAs and former ministers remained indifferent towards the membership drive launched in April and concluded on June 15. He said the party president has taken a serious view of the non compliance of the directives from the party for the membership drive and all those who ignored the directions will be shown the door. Moreover, Mr Chowdhury said the party has also identified those district presidents and other office bearers whose performance in enrolling new members was far below the expectations and meeting the targets set by the party. He said the active members enrolled by the district presidents constitute the electoral college for electing the district presidents. The district presidents who failed to enroll the required number of active members have already lost their claim to be reelected as the head of the district unit of the party. UNI