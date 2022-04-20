SP to deny party ticket to Amanmani, arrested by CBI in connection with murder of his wife

Lucknow: (UNI) Samajwadi Party is likely to deny ticket to Amanmani Tripathi, son of poetess Madhumita Shukla murder convict Amarmani Tripathi, from Natunwa assembly seat in Gorakhpur district.



SP had announced Amanmani Tripathi as its candidate from Nautanwa assembly seat in Gorakhpur district in October last even thought chief minister Akhilesh Yadav did not approve it.

Aman Mani was arrested by the CBI in Delhi on Saturday last for his alleged involvement in the murder of his wife Sara Singh.

He is the son of four-time legislator Amar Mani Tripathi and Madhu Mani, both of whom are serving life term for murdering a poetess, Madhumita Shukla, in 2003.





Aman Mani had claimed that his wife Sara, 27, died in a road accident in Ferozabad when they were on their way to Delhi for a holiday on July 9, 2015. However sensing a foul play Sara's mother Seema Singh had petitioned the chief minister demanding an inquiry by the CBI into the matter. The state government later recommended a probe by the CBI.





State president of the Samajwadi party Shivpal Yadav said here today that the party is discussing the matter and party will reconsider its decision to give ticket to Amamani Tipathi.

The ticket is likely to be given to Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, the sitting MLA from this seat. Kaushlendra Pratap Singh had won from Natunwa seat as Congress candidate in 2012 assembly election. The MLA has switched loyalty and has already joined the Samajwadi party.





UNI