SP To Contest MP Assembly Polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav announced that his party will be contesting the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls this year.

Akhilesh said that his party will perform better this time than in the 2003 Assembly polls wherein seven SP MLAs won.

Gearing up for the state elections, the SP chief held a meeting with his party's Madhya Pradesh workers on Monday where he announced his party's decision to contest the assembly polls this time.

Earlier while participating in the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, Akhilesh expected that the people of the country would give the BJP a massive defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"...2/3rd of the population is going to defeat BJP. I hope that the people of the country will give BJP a massive defeat...I am receiving inputs from all corners of the country that the BJP will be wiped out...," SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said ahead of the Opposition meeting.

The Congress is the main contender against the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh this year. The Congress emerged victorious in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections as well.

However Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of the tallest leaders in the state, engineered a coup and joined the BJP camp thereby toppling the Kamal Nath led state government and bringing Shivraj Singh Chouhan to power.

The upcoming Madhya Pradesh polls will see a fierce contest between the Congress and the ruling BJP, along with four other state assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Meghalaya. These state assembly polls are expected to set the tone for the General elections in 2024.

