SP Supports Azam, Alleges Political Vendetta

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has come out in support of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan and his family after the latter surrendered and were sent to jail in Rampur.

SP state President Naresh Uttam told reporters that the cases against Azam Khan were a result of political vendetta by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

"He is a law-abiding citizen who has faith in the judiciary. This is the reason why he and his family have surrendered. We are confident that he will emerge victorious after this trial," Uttam said.

The Samajwadi Party has supported Azam Khan ever since cases against him were registered by the Rampur administration.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had even held a press conference a few months ago where he directed party workers to launch an agitation in support of Azam Khan. Meanwhile, BJP spokesman Chandra Mohan said that the arrest of Azam Khan was a result of the Yogi Adityanath government''s zero tolerance policy against corruption. --IANS