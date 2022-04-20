SP Stages Walk-Out of UP Assembly Over Non-Revival Of Samajwadi Pension Scheme

Lucknow: Principal opposition Samajwadi Party members staged a noisy walk-out of the state Assembly on Thursday when the Uttar Pradesh government informed that they are still verifying the beneficiaries of the Samajwadi pension scheme and will take decision on its revival later on.

Raising the issue through a question, SP member Narendra Singh Verma alleged that the state government was denying pension to the poor women which was launched by the previous Akhilesh Yadav government.

However, state social welfare minister Ramapati Shastri said that the scheme has not been closed and verification of the beneficiaries were still underway.

"We have received verification report of 62 districts so far in which 4,15,395 were not eligible and 43,094 beneficiaries have died of the total 502680 women who were getting the Pension of Rs 500 per month during the SP regime," he said. The Minister said that the verification would be completed by next month in the remaining 13 districts and thereafter, a decision would be taken on the revival of the scheme.

However, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that no funds have been allotted in the budget for the scheme and anything could be decided after the entire verification.

Meanwhile, NISHAD party member Vijay Mishra raised the matter of non issue of caste certificates to certain OBC due to confusion whether they are Schedule caste or Backwards.

"There are 17 backwards, including Majhwar, Kewat and Mallah, who had been given SC status by the previous government but was scrapped by the court. Now these people are not getting caste certificates leading to a big problem," he informed the house. The Minister, Mr Shastri said that the government has issued orders that the caste certificates would be issued as per their classification by the government. UNI