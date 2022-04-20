SP Set To Stall Monsoon Session Of UP Legislature

Lucknow: Principal opposition in Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party is expected to corner the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath over issues like law and order, corruption and lynching during the monsoon session of the state Legislature starting Thursday.

In a decision reached out between the members of the Legislature party, the leaders were united on stalling the functioning of both the houses over the issues of law and order, corruption, lynching, implicating of the SP workers and the harassment of their senior leader and MP Mohammad Azam Khan. Though the legislature party would formally hold a meeting chaired by party president Akhilesh Yadav here on Wednesday evening, but the leaders have unanimously decided not to allow the government have a smooth ride in the legislature.

The SP is the largest opposition party in the Assembly with 47 members against the ruling BJP's 302 while in the Legislative Council SP is in the majority with 55 members in the 100 member house. The BJP has 21 member in the upper house.

The BSP has 18 members in the Assembly and eight in the upper house.

SP and BSP went for a mahagathbandhan in the Lok Sabha polls, but after the results, the latter snapped ties alleging that they did not get full support from the SP in the elections.

A senior SP leader told UNI on the eve of the monsoon session, here that the party leaders are confident that they have enough strengthen in both the houses to stall the proceedings. ''We will not allow the government for smooth passage of the supplementary grants and the Bills to be tabled in the house," he said. The leader said that the entire state was reeling under deteriorating law and order situation besides the SP workers and leaders are being implicated by the present BJP government." We have no other choice but to stall the assembly and the council to show our annoyance as the government was not ready to take our cognizance," he said. The SP leader said that SP is competent enough to raise these issues alone in the house if other opposition parties do not support them. UNI