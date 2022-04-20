SP Sends 6-Member Team To Gorakhpur: Questions Yogi For Not Even Condoling The Deaths

Lucknow: Samajwadi President and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government was trying to run away from responsibilities in the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy and has turned insensitive towards the people. The SP leader has already dispatched a high-level six-member team to Gorakhpur led by leader of the opposition in the state assembly Ram Govind Choudhury to investigate into the matter and get the details about the incident. "This BJP government was just interested in misusing the police and official machinery against the SP leaders to get hold of the panchayats while the poor are suffering and the incident of Gorakhpur was its result," Mr Yadav told reporters here. Questioning the governance of Mr Adityanath , he said the CM reviewed the functioning of the BRD hospital only on Wednesday, but was he not informed about the oxygen payment. " If the officials did not inform him, then people can think what type of government he is running," he said. The SP president said that the government was trying to say that there was no oxygen shortage but can they deny about the letter sent by the company to hospital on August 1 or why they did not pay the amount so far. "Why the oxygen cylinders were rushed from Faizabad and other adjoining districts yesterday after the news broke out about the deaths. This proves that the government tried to cover up the incident and even the families of the deceased children were removed from the hospital from backdoor and their hospital records were torn off. Commenting on the appeal made by some ministers of the Yogi cabinet asking opposition not to do politics, the SP president said," opposition was doing what it should do . But it is unfortunate that BJP government failed to perform its duty." "We have not gone for protest or dharna as we believe that the opposition has a limited role in such incidents. But can the government clarify why the CM was yet to express his condolence on the issue or why it was not announcing compensation for the families," he questioned. Alleging that the Yogi government was misusing the police and official machinery, Mr Yadav said the police is only being used for harassing SP leaders in Bareilly, Sidharthnagar and other places so that they leave the Panchayat posts. He also said that the MLCs who had resigned from the upper house too were forced through some kind to take such decision. " The UP ministers are afraid to go before the people to get entry in the Assembly hence they are choosing the back door by becoming a member of the upper house,"he said. Talking about his previous government move to set up a 500 bed hospital in Gorakhpur, Mr Yadav said the hospital is ready for use, but this government was not interested in going for it. Former Assembly Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey too said that this government has failed in just five months of the rule as when they cannot save children life then they have no authority to continue. UNI



