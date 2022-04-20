SP Sells Tickets For Crores: Shivpal Yadav

Lucknow: Shivpal Yadav, chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) (PSPL) on Saturday alleged that Samajwadi Party (SP) has compromised with its principles and is now selling party tickets for huge amounts of money to "big people" who can afford it.

"Whom are they compromising with today? With those who have no knowledge about Samajwad. The ones who take in return for party tickets money Rs 10 crore, Rs 15 crore, Rs 20 crore, Rs 25 crore from the big persons who can afford it," said Shivpal Yadav.

The former cabinet minister also alleged that those who truly follow the principle of 'samajwad' are gradually being alienated.

"Those who are Samajwadi cannot have such huge amount of money, so how can they contest elections and become public representatives. The Samajwadi's are gradually being alienated from the party," said Yadav.

He said that his party PSPL's attempts to forge an alliance with the Congress party was foiled by leaders within the Congress party itself.

"People wanted an alliance between PSPL and Congress to counter BJP. But some people within the Congress misled its top leadership and hence the alliance cannot be formed," said Yadav.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav on Tuesday formed a political front, named Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA), in collaboration with Peace Party, Krishna Patel's faction of Apna Dal, among others. He also announced his candidature from Firozabad Lok Sabha seat against his nephew Akshay Yadav.

There are 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which will be held in all seven phases of the elections starting April 11.