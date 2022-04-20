SP Seeks Judicial Probe In Saharanpur Violence, Calls It A Black Spot On Democracy

Lucknow: Principal opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) today sought a judicial probe into the recent Saharanpur violence and immediate arrest of all the accused. A clash took place on April 20 in Dudiya village of Saharanpur district between BJP supporters and others, when a group took out an Ambedkar procession. "The BJP leaders, ransacking the residence of the SSP Love Kumar, forcing his wife and children to take shelter in a cow shed, demonstrate the goondaism of the saffron brigade. The violence unleashed by the BJP leaders was just to gain political mileage and win elections," SP president Akhilesh Yadav told a news conference here. In the presence of a five-member delegation which visited Saharanpur, Mr Akhilesh Yadav said the violence was a black spot on the democratic and secular fabric of the nation. "Instead of punishing the guilty, BJP is trying to protect them," he alleged. Alleging that the law and order condition in Uttar Pradesh was deteriorating day by day, Mr Yadav said it was a challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party to control its rowdy supporters. The SP president said that the the BJP should fulfil architect of the Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream of 'equality for all' rather than derive political mileage for vote bank politics. He appreciated the role of police and SSP Love Kumar. Saharanpur SP MLA Sanjay Garg, a member of the team which visited Dudiya, said taking out a procession by a ruling party MP and MLAs, without requisite permission, was a grave threat to democracy. UNI