SP Retaliate Against Shivpal

Lucknow: After waiting for over two weeks the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday retaliated against its marginalised leader Shivpal Singh Yadav calling him a 'BJP agent' out to destroy the unity of the secular parties against BJP.

Shivpal Singh Yadav on August 29 had announced to float separate political outfit named 'Samajwadi Secular Front' and decided to contest all the 80 Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh in the coming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Pawan Pandey, former MLA from Ayodhya and Minister of State and Member of team on Tuesday accused Shivpal Yadav of working at the behest of the BJP to damage the secular forces in Uttar Pradesh. Pandey said, "Yadav is an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party and sole cause of his relevance in state politics is to inflict damage on the secular forces in 2019 general elections." "It was because of Shivpal Yadav that the development of Ayodhya could never take off as the Minister for Public Works Department and Irrigation never cleared the projects for the development of the temple town which were sanctioned by the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav'', Pawan Pandey said in Faizabad on Tuesday. He alleged that Shivpal Yadav held important portfolios in Akhilesh Yadav government and never took care of the execution of the projects for Ayodhya announced by Akhilesh Yadav.

The former Ayodhya MLA added, "Today, he is working as an agent of the BJP and is on a mission to malign his nephew Akhilesh Yadav. Pandey also accused Shivpal Yadav of committing massive financial irregularities as minister in Akhilesh Yadav government. Pandey's remarks came a day after Shivpal Yadav accused him of being a 'commission agent' during his visit to Faizabad. Shivpal Yadav had recently announced his separate outfit, claiming that all dissenting SP leaders would come together under one umbrella. He had also said that the Samajwadi Secular Morcha would contest all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. UNI