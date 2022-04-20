SP Pull Socks Up

Lucknow: Nearly three months after the drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party has started the process for overhauling the party organisation keeping in view the upcoming bypolls to 13 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh.

The top leadership is completely focusing on restructuring the organisation after the disastrous performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls, a senior leader on Tuesday said on condition of anonymity. According to sources, national executive meeting of SP could take place soon to discuss issues and draw a strategy for upcoming polls. The SP will not be contesting in Haryana assembly polls, sources informed, but could support like-minded party.

"Our focus is to outflank the BJP in upcoming bypolls and next state assembly polls. Party leaders and workers have already been told to reach out to the people and highlight the 'failures' of the Yogi Adityanath government, like deteriorating law and order," sources in SP said.

SP faced the biggest setback in UP after the party lost its strongholds Kannauj, Budaun and Ferozabad to the BJP. The party could only manage to win five Lok Sabha seats from UP. It is currently grappling with problems like a weakening of organisation, infighting and prominent leaders joining the BJP. UNI