SP Protests Against Holding Of Lucknow Varsity Exams

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, on Monday, staged a demonstration in the state capital in support of their demand for cancellation of examinations in Lucknow University (LU) and fee waiver for the lockdown period.

The students shouted slogans against the Lucknow University administration and the state government and scuffles with the police were also reported.

Later, the protesters were taken into custody by the police. Chhatra Sabha leader Anil Yadav said that examination should be conducted as per UGC guidelines and marks should be given on the basis of previous semester performance.

"The university officials are not ready to accept the proposal and are putting the lives of students at risk by announcing examinations form July 7," he said.

The Youth Congress has also staged a similar demonstration on the issue.

Various student bodies are also protesting against holding of examinations. --IANS