SP Protest In UP Over CAA

Lucknow:Amid tight security arrangements and impostion of section 144 of the CrPC in the entire state, the principle opposition Samajwadi Party onThursday held protest in Uttar Pradesh opposing the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

In Lucknow, the SP legislators held protest at the Vidhan Bhawan from 0930 hrs in the morning under the statue of Choudhury Charan Singh raising slogans opposing the CAA. Some legislators also climbed on the gates of the Vidhan Bhawan to draw media attention. Leader of the opposition and SP member Ram Govind Choudhury said that the government's move to bring CAA was against the Constitutional norms and to target a particular community.

Reports of protest were also received from different parts of the state with SP supporters blocking the roads and rail traffic. In Lucknow too large number of security forces have been deployed to prevent the protestors to assemble. Meanwhile, UP DGP O P Singh has appealed to the people not to participate in any type of protest as it has been banned by the government. He further asked the parents not to allow their children to join any agitation. UNI