SP Protest Against Alleged Rigging In Panchayat Polls

: The state police have been put on alert in view of the protest call.The superintendents of police of all the districts have been directed to maintain vigil on SP workers to ensure that Covid protocol is not violated during the demonstration as well as to maintain law and order, said a government spokesperson.Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav called upon the party leaders and workers to make the protest at the tehsil headquarters across the state successful. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to highlight the development projects launched under its government as well as its achievements, in the upcoming 2022 Assembly election campaign.The party, sources said, has also decided to target the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the issues of unemployment, rise in prices of the essential commodities, law and order, farm laws, and the alleged failure to provide basic health facilities to the people when second wave of Covid pandemic hit the state. "The SP leaders will tell the people that the BJP government not only failed to fulfil their aspirations but also failed on all fronts," said SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel.To win the support of the masses, the SP has decided to compare the development of Uttar Pradesh under its government with that of the BJP regime.It will also highlight the welfare schemes launched for the weaker sections under its government, said Patel.Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said the party leaders mentioned at a meeting that under the BJP government, the farmers and youths were a harassed lot and the farmers did not even get minimum support price for their crop, nor their income was doubled.The party leaders alleged that the BJP government brought the three farm laws to pave the way for the entry of the capitalists in the agriculture sector.The SP spokesman also highlighted the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation under the BJP rule, a spurt in crime against women and the weakening of the Constitutional bodies under the BJP government. —IANS