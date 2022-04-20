SP Not Ready Yet For Joint Opposition In Presidential Polls: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Taking a U-turn on his earlier decision for a united opposition in the country, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav today said he was yet to decide on the joint opposition candidate for the Presidential elections. "At present, we are busy in strengthening our party and hence a membership drive has been launched. We will speak on the unity of opposition only when we are strong. But still we convey our decision when others will decide on it," he told a press conference. He also refused to comment on the MCD elections results in which BJP received a landslide victory. "Delhi is always 'door' (far away) from me," he said. Further denying comment on the demand of his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav to make Mulayam Singh Yadav the National President of the SP, Mr Akhilesh Yadav said, "Everyone should read the Constitution of the party and then raise their demand." Though the leader admitted that family dispute was one of the reasons for the party's debacle in the UP Assembly elections. Mr Yadav demanded that the Government should not stop talking with the Naxalites and should take stringent action against them. "During the demonetisation drive, the Government claimed that it would wipe out Naxalism. But what happened now, they have become stronger. Government should find out from where they are getting the arms and ammunition," the SP leader said, while expressing his deep condolence on the death of 25 CRPF jawans in the Naxal ambush in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Monday. Announcing that the SP members would raise the issue of deteriorating law and order in the special Assembly Session starting from May 15 in UP, he said the issue is really a concern for everyone. He ruled out any irregularities in distribution of laptops during his regime in the State. "The department concerned has all the details of the students who received the laptops. BJP has only complaint of our photos in the laptops and now they are trying to remove it," he added. The former Chief Minister criticised the Yogi Adityanath Government to shunt the Samajwadi Pension Scheme and commented that it was unfortunate that this BJP Government had curtailed the Government holidays mostly announced by the SP Government during its rule. Mr Yadav also denied that there was any land grabbing during his regime in the State for which the present BJP Government had set up an anti-land grabbing task force. "It is just a political stunt to confuse the people and to seek their votes," he stated. UNI