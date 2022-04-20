SP National General Secretary Among 150 Party Workers Arrested In UP

Deoria: Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the police in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria arrested 150 workers of the Samajwadi Party, including the National General Secretary.

Despite the imposition of Section 144 in Deoria, the SP workers reached the Collectorate while protesting without permission and started sloganeering against the government at the District Magistrate office.

In view of the protest by SP workers, police had deployed adequate amount of jawans at the main gates of the Collectorate since morning and made arrangements so that the SP workers would not enter the area. Meanwhile, DM Amit Kishor and Superintendent of Police Dr Shripati Mishra, along with police force, took out the protesters from the Collectorate premises. During this time, SP workers and police also had a minor altercation.

The DM said around 150 SP workers have been arrested over suspicion of disturbing peace and sent to temporary jail Police Line. The arrested workers include SP National General Secretary Ramashankar Vidyarthi, former Rajya Sabha MP Kankalta Singh, etc.

Due to the SP's agitation, the traffic system was disrupted for about two hours in the city. An ambulance too had to face jam for sometime. UNI