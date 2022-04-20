SP National Executive To Meet Today To Discuss UP Polls Debacle

Lucknow: The national executive of the Samajwadi Party would be meeting here tomorrow for the first time after the Uttar Pradesh poll debacle. There is also a report that party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav could attend the meeting and he could be offered the president post of the party again. However, no party officials were ready to speak on the matter or to confirm whether Mulayam will attend the meet or not. Earlier during the dispute, present SP president Akhilesh Yadav had said several times that he wants the president post just for three months time so that he can head the party during the assembly elections. SP vice-president Kironmay Nanda told UNI from New Delhi, that the national executive meeting would be held at the state party office at 1100 hours tomorrow. "Several issues would be taken up including launching the membership drive and to fix the state convention dates," he said. Nanda, refused to say anything on whether Mulayam Singh Yadav will attend the meet or not. The national executive would be the first such meeting after Akhilesh Yadav was made the president of the party on January 1 last during the national convention. The national executive will discuss the recent political situation in the state as well as in the country besides will review the reasons behind the debacle in the UP assembly polls. However, the national executive could witness a keen battle between the supporters of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh with both holding each other responsible for the UP defeat. Meanwhile, a senior party leader, close to Mulayam Singh Yadav, said that the national executive, though do not have the supporters of the party patriarch, will certainly raise the issue of holding responsible Akhilesh and his uncle Ram Gopal for the UP debacle. "Akhilesh had said that he would be president just for three months. But as now when he miserably failed in the elections, he has no moral right to continue and should hand over the reign to his father," the leader, who is also an MLC, said. UNISP National Executive To Meet Today To Discuss UP Polls Debacle