SP National Executive Meeting In Lucknow On Saturday

Lucknow: Principle opposition in Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party will hold its national executive meeting here on Saturday to gear up for the 2022 Assembly polls.

This will be the first national executive meeting of the party after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where it failed to perform even after a pre-poll alliance with the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is also likely to grace the meeting but the party sources said that it is not certain.

SP secretary general and leader of the Rajya Sabha Prof Ram Gopal Yadav said here on Friday that the meeting will be held at the state party headquarters from 1100 hours and it would be chaired by party president Akhilesh Yadav.

With almost two years still remaining for the next assembly polls, SP will discuss the roadmap on how to take on the incumbent Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state. The party currently holds a strength of 47 members in the UP State Assembly. In 2012 SP had bagged a whopping 224 assembly seats.

However, a senior party leader and a national executive member revealed that the meeting has been called for expediting some legal issues. It is mandatory for the political parties to hold its national executive meeting regularly to maintain its recognisation with the Election Commission (EC). Sources said in the meeting, the members would lay emphasis on party's stance to go solo in the next assembly elections but alliance with smaller parties could also be on the cards in specific parts of the state. A certain section could also raise the issue of joining hands with Shivpal Singh Yadav in the assembly polls, but it is likely to be turned down by the leadership.

Recently, Shivpal Singh Yadav had repeatedly said that his party will ally with SP in the 2022 assembly polls but Akhilesh Yadav had not responded to it. During this Holi celebrations, the entire Yadav family was in Saifai and Akhilesh was seen touching the feet of Shivpal.

If SP decides to go solo, this will be the first such instance since Yadav took charge of the party. In the 2017 state Assembly polls, SP had contested in alliance with Congress. And in 2019 it had forged an alliance with its arch rival BSP. However, both these alliances did not work and were later called off.

A decision could also be taken in the meeting to make the party proactive with more focus on protests and dharnas, sources said. Bicycle rallies and public gatherings may also be organised, directions for which could also be issued in the meeting. UNI