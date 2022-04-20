SP National Executive Meet On Mar 25: Mulayam-Akhilesh Camp To Attack Each Other For UP Debacle

Lucknow: Even as the bitterness in the first family of the Samajwadi Party has escalated after the debacle in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, now a new bone of contention would be witnessed during the national executive meeting of the party called in Lucknow on March 25, when Mulayam Singh Yadav faction will demand for giving the party president post to the SP patriarch. The national executive would be the first such meeting after Akhilesh Yadav was made the president of the party on January 1 last during the national convention. The national executive will discuss the recent political situation in the state as well as in the country besides will review the reasons behind the debacle in the UP assembly polls. However, the national executive would witness a keen battle between the supporters of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh with both holding each other responsible for the UP defeat. SP vice- president Kironmoy Nanda told UNI here today that party president Akhilesh Yadav has convened the national executive meeting here on March 25. Though refused to disclose the agenda of the meet, Nanda said that all issues approved by the national council would be discussed on the approval by the national president. He also denied that the national executive would give its approval on the presidentship of Akhilesh. "The national convention had already gave its nod on the Akhilesh becoming the SP president, now the next national convention to be held probably in October next ,would pave way for his three years term," he added. Meanwhile a senior party leader, close to Mulayam Singh Yadav, said that the national executive ,though do not have the supporters of the party patriarch, will certainly raise the issue of holding responsible Akhilesh and his uncle Ram Gopal. " Akhilesh had said that he would be president just for three months time.But as now when he miserably failed in the elections, he has no moral right to continue and should hand over the reign to his father, " the leader, who is also an MLC, said. But on the other hand SP has called the meeting of the party's newly elected legislatures here today but surprisingly, party's patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has not been invited for the meet. Though Mulayam is in New Delhi attending the Parliament session , but not inviting him for the meet has been criticised by the supporters of Mulayam. Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is the SP MLA though invited, could also skip the meet. UNI