SP National Convention On Oct 4

Lucknow: Sawajwadi Party, which still faces rumblings within the family after the ouster of Mulayam Singh Yadav on January 1, could witness another round of bickering during the national convention to be convened on October 4. Though the place of the convention has not been decided yet with possibility of it being held either in Agra, Jhansi or in Lucknow, the meet would once again give another round of show of strengthen between the father and son Akhilesh Yadav. The national convention will set the ball rolling for re-organisation and consolidation of the party after it elected Akhilesh Yadav as the national president replacing Mulayam Singh Yadav at the emergency convention on the first day of this year. Mr Akhilesh Yadav has already purged the party of most of the Shivpal loyalists and is letting some senior ones leave on their own. The convention is to be held in October with be the regular one. Recently, Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav threatened to part ways with the SP, if the present leadership goes for an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections. Shivpal Singh Yadav, uncle of Akhilesh and his strongest critic had also announced to float a parallel political outfit Samajwadi Secular Morcha , if Mulayam was not given respect and honour by the party. The national convention will be the place where the Mulayam and Shivpal loyalist would for the last time could create problem for Akhilesh and his team. SP spokesperson Rajendra Choudhury said here today that the party will go for the national convention in October and presently the date fixed is October 4, while the state convention would be held on September 23 and the district wise convention on September 5. By October 7, the party will have to submit its organisational structure to the Election Commission of India. He said the districts where flood has created havoc ,the convention would be held in the later dates. Since its inception in 1992, the SP had been electing the president for three years but under Akhilesh, the party amended its constitution making it a five-year term. "Akhilesh ji knows how to struggle. He emerged victorious in the family feud and is now focused on the re-organisation of the party," said an Akhilesh support and MLC Sunil Singh Sajjan. The party has already completed its two-and-a-half month long membership drive on July 30 with enrolling around 5 million members. UNI