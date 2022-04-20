SP moves no-confidence motion against pro tem speaker in UP Council

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has given notice for moving a vote of no-confidence against the pro tem speaker of the Vidhan Parishad.

The notice served under rule 143 has been signed by SP MLCs Naresh Uttam and Rajpal Kashyap.

Talking to reporters, Rajpal Kashyap said that the government had appointed a pro tem speaker in violation of rules to circumvent election for the Speaker's post.

The Samajwadi Party has 51 members in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council while the ruling BJP has 32 members and SP would have got its candidate easily elected in event of an election.

The Congress, which has two members, has said that it would support the SP in its decision.

