SP MLA Revolts Against Mahagathbandan

Ferozabad: Bickering within the Samajwadi Party has commenced when its legislator has questioned about the longevity of the recently announced 'Mahagathbandan' with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The SP MLA also said that the BSP would have an upper hand in this alliance.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday evening, Hariom, MLA from Sirsaganj seat, said, "SP-BSP alliance will not work in Firozabad. It won't be successful here. This alliance can work only as long as our national president (Akhilesh Yadav) keeps obeying Mayawati and cowers in front of her." However, SP leaders say that the reason behind the opposition of Hariom is because of his differences with the senior SP leader Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav and hence he was opposing the alliance. Earlier, Pragatsheel Samajwadi Party Lohia founder and uncle of the SP president, Shivpal Singh Yadav had termed the mahagathbandan as "Thug Bandhan." Shivpal also questioned the non-appearance of the founder of SP, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and said Mahagathbandhan shows the desperateness of the party leaders. UNI