Badaun (UP): A charge sheet has been filed against Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Ashutosh Maurya for allegedly assaulting a substation operator of a power station in Badaun district.

The MLA from Bisauli and his supporters had reached the power station in the town, following a major power cut on April 27.

Police sources said that the MLA allegedly assaulted Abhishek Mishra and destroyed government documents.

Police sources said a colleague of the officer made a video of the incident and it went viral on social media.

Later, Mishra also filed a written complaint on basis of which an FIR was lodged.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dr O.P. Singh said the police investigated the incident and recorded the statements of the victim and the accused.

"Taking cognisance of the viral video and on the basis of all facts, a chargesheet has been filed in the court," he said.

—IANS