SP Makes Uproar In UP Council Over Power Shortage

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party made uproar over acute power shortage in Uttar Pradesh and unsatisfied with the government's reply, staged a walkout from the State Legislative Council today. Raising the issue of the state facing acute power shortage in the Council here, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ahmed Hassan asked for a debate, alleging that the promise of round-the-clock power supply proved to be hollow as even the state capital and big cities were witnessing regular power cuts for long hours. Mr Hassan said the government had failed to tackle the situation. Later, when the government termed the allegations false, the SP members raised slogan against the ruling party and later staged a walkout from the House. Senior members of the Teachers Group in the House, Om Prakash Sharma raised the issue of reviving the old pension policy for the teachers and staff, who were recruited after 2005 and covered under the new pension policy. Mr Sharma asked for a debate on the issue but after being denied, the Teachers group raised slogans and staged a walkout from the House. Congress leader Deepak Singh raised the issue of holding the results of examination conducted by the State Public Service Commission in 2017 to fill several posts lying vacant in the government. Chairman of the House Ramesh Yadav denied a debate on the issue, but forwarded the matter to the government for necessary action. Meanwhile, state Health Minister Sidhartha Nath Singh told the Legislative Council that there is shortage of over 7,000 doctors in government hospitals and steps are being taken to fill up the vacancies. "In the state, 18,382 posts have been created, of which 11,034 have been filled. This way, there is a shortage of 7,348 doctors," he said, while replying to a question raised by SP MLA Shashank Yadav. Mr Singh said the medicos for government hospitals are recruited through the state Public Service Commission. "If the Public Service Commission was not able to recruit doctors in such a large number, then why there is no change in the policy," the Minister asked. On this, Leader of the Opposition Ahmed Hassan intervened, saying that the Minister is giving the right information, but he is also hiding something. "During Akhilesh Yadav's rule, to tackle the shortage, the retirement age of the doctors was raised from 60 to 65. But, the problem persists and more needs to be done in this regard," Mr Hassan said. Replying to Mr Hassan's arguments, Mr Singh said, "My intention was never to level allegations against anyone. "In 2011, recruitment process was initiated on 2,090 posts of medical officers, of which 1,784 candidates were selected. ''Of these, only 608 took postings. When this process was finalised, Akhilesh government had come to power. This should have rung alarm bells. My alarm bells have already rung, and hence I have started my work," the Minister told the House.

UNI