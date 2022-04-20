SP Loses Lohia Trust Office

Lucknow: The palatial Lohia Trust Office, one of the last remnants of the Samajwadi Party's (SP) legacy, has been vacated by the Yogi Adityanath government following an eviction notice.

SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav is Chairman of the Trust while Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohiya (PSPL) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav holds the post of secretary. The Lohia Trust office located in Lucknow's Vikramaditya Marg was vacated on Saturday.

PSPL spokesman C.P. Rai said: "A notice regarding this was served months ago following which the trust vacated the bungalow number 1."

He said the move was taken in compliance with the Supreme Court's order which called for vacating all the bungalows occupied by former Chief Ministers and social organizations. The trust was also paying rent for the bungalow. According to government sources, the next bungalow to be vacated soon is the Janeshwar Misra Trust Office that was built during the Akhilesh Yadav regime. It served as Akhilesh Yadav's office when the family feud in the SP was at its peak. It is only the SP office that will "legally" remain on the road. The Vikramaditya Marg had come to be known as Samajwadi Marg since it not only housed the SP office but also the official bungalows of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav-both of which have already been vacated last year following the Supreme Court order.