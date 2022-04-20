SP Leadership Not Ready To Review LS Debacle; Murmurings In Party For Fixing Accountability Of Loss

Lucknow: Even as the whisper campaign in the Samajwadi Party for fixing the accountability for the three back to back defeats is gaining ground, politics remains business as usual for the principal opposition party of Uttar Pradesh with party president Akhilesh Yadav yet to call for the review meeting like other parties.

The SP was decimated by the BJP in 2014, 2017 and 2019 successively with its vote percentage dropping.

Far from conducting even the usual ritual of review meetings after the elections, the party remains in denial mode on the factors leading to its crushing defeat despite its alliance with the Bahujan Samaj party. The SP president on his visit to Azamgarh on June 3 sought to put the entire blame on the BJP saying it was a battle between ''Ferrari and a bicycle'' so they were no match to the resources and the aggressive campaigning of the BJP.

A section of the party, particularly those who were denied the opportunity to contest the elections due to SP's alliance with the BSP and Rashtriya Lok Dal said, ''Enough is enough, the rank and file of the party should develop the courage to call the spade and it should be done before the announcement of the by elections to the 11 Assembly seats in UP".

Of the total 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP, Samajwadi party has contested only 37 seats.

"Time has come for us to catch the bull by the horns. Akhilesh Yadav has to step down then only can there be a fair and objective review of the party's debacle in recent Lok Sabha elections and the process of rapprochement in the first family of the party can be initiated'', said a SP MLA on anonymity here on Tuesday.

A former Samajwadi party MP, rattled by the party performance in general elections, said, ''We were so complacent that we never even attempted to look into the crucial issue whether the votes of the BSP will be transferred to the Samajwadi Party and we paid the price''.

''The Samajwadi party lost three elections back to back. The first in 2014 Lok Sabha election when Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister and in 2017 UP assembly polls when he was both chief minister and party's national president and again in 2019. Yet it never occurred to the party leadership that there should be exhaustive analysis and review of the causes of the rout of the party'', said a senior SP leader.

''How can there be cogent strategy for the future elections without review of the causes of the crushing defeat of the party in three previous elections in last five years''.

Another SP leader said, ''Mayawati conducted a quick review after Lok Sabha elections and lost no time in snapping ties with us. She leveled baseless charges against us and even sermonised us about electoral politics and even as how should be run our party, yet none in the party had the courage to give a befitting reply to the utter lies of the BSP chief.''

Ms Mayawati, acknowledged as a shrewd negotiator in electoral politics, blamed her mahagathbandhan partner SP for the poll debacle in UP, alleging the socialist outfit had failed to transfer its traditional vote bank to the BSP.

Countering Mayawati's charges that the vote of the Samajwadi Party was not transferred to BSP, the leader said, ''Nine candidates of the our party polled more than 50 per cent of the total votes polled in their respective constituencies and this was not possible without the transfer of our votes to the BSP candidates''. The SP leaders have dismissed the news reports that Mulayam Singh Yadav has taken over the reins of the party and has asked his son Akhilesh Yadav to bury the hatchet with his uncle Shivpal Yadav, saying as `figment of imagination'. ''Had Akhilesh paid any attention to the 'political counsel' by his father, we would have been in a much better position today''. UNI