SP Leader, Son Shot Dead

Sambhal: A Samajwadi Party leader who was also a Pradhan Pati and his son were shot dead by the members of a family in the Behjoi area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources here, Kamlesh Diwakar, wife of SP leader Chote Lal Diwakar (45), a resident of Fatehpur Shamshoi village is currently the village Pradhan. A road is being constructed outside the village under MNREGA. Chote Lal had a dispute with a family of the village over the road construction work at around 0830 hrs, this morning.

Owing to the dispute, the members of the other family opened indiscriminate fire at SP leader Chote Lal Diwakar and his son Sunil Diwakar (22), resulting in on the spot death of the father-son duo.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot even as the double murder led to tension in the village. As of now, large police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure.

Superintendent of Police (SP) also reached the village and took stock of the situation. There was an old enmity between the deceased SP leader and the accused family. Sunil Diwakar had got married about six months back. Chote Lal Diwakar was a known Dalit leader of the Samajwadi Party in the area. The SP had announced Chote Lal Diwakar as a candidate from the Chandausi Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Assembly elections but since the seat was given to the Congress due to an alliance, Chote Lal had to leave the electoral battle field. UNI



