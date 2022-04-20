SP Leader Murder Case: Karwariya Brothers Sentenced For Life

Prayagraj: A local court on Monday sentenced former Bahujan Samajwadi Party MP Kapil Muni, his two brothers and another person to life imprisonment, in the 23-year-old murder case of SP leader Jawahar Yadav.

The other convicts include Kapil's brothers -- Udai Bhan Karwariya and Suraj Bhan Karwariya -- both former MLAs and Ram Chandra alias Kallu. The convicts were sent to Naini jail after the verdict. Additional district and sessions judge Badri Vishal Pandey pronounced the quantum of punishment after the court held the Kanwariya brothers guilty on October 31.

Several supporters tried to create ruckus during the pronouncement of judgement but were pacified by the accused.

The case dates back to 23 years, when on August 13, 1996, SP leader Jawahar Yadav was shot dead in the civil lines area. Then the victim's brother Sulaki Yadav had lodged a complaint against the Karwariya brothers.

The investigation was handed over to the CB-CID teams from Allahabad, Varanasi and Lucknow. Proceedings in the case were stopped following a high court stay and it was only in 2015 that the hearing began after the stay was vacated.

The Karwariya brothers surrendered and went to jail after the Supreme Court ordered that the hearing be completed on priority.

The victim, Yadav, was an SP MLA from Jhunsi assembly segment of Allahabad and his wife, Bijma Yadav, is also a former Samajwadi Party legislator. Currently, Neelam Karwaria, wife of the accused Uday Bhan Karwaria is the present BJP MLA from Prayagraj. UNI