SP Leader Kironmoy Nanda To Sit On Dharna With Mamata

Lucknow: After lending full support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her dharna against the Centre and CBI in Kolkata, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that BJP is trying to threaten the Opposition through CBI ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr Yadav, who on Sunday night had announced to support the TMC leader, has also sent his emissary and party's vice-president Kironmoy Nanda to sit with Mamta Banerjee in the dharna in Kolkata.

"I have talked to Mamata didi on phone and assured her all support of the Samajwadi Party in her tirade against the BJP and the CBI," he told reporters here on Monday. "There was CBI row, Centre was scared of a CBI director, now they are trying to scare everyone using CBI. Who has misused the institutions? If someone has politicised the institutions, it is BJP," the SP president alleged. He also said,"besides West Bengal, such things have been heard from other states too. BJP and central government have started misusing CBI as elections are approaching. Not only me, not only Samajwadi Party, but all political parties are saying this." He further said that the opposition and the people of the country are united to defeat BJP in the coming election. UNI