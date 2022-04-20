SP Leader Azam Khan's Controversial Statement: BJP, Cong Demand Action

Lucknow: Known for his controversial remarks, Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Mohammad Azam Khan has once again stirred the hornets nest by dishonouring the Indian Army in his recent comment. Several parties immediately sprang into action to criticise the SP leader and demanded strict action against him for attempting to demoralise the Indian Army fighting against the separatists in Kashmir. At a function in Rampur last night, the former UP Minister said, "A fight is going on at the border, but at one place, women killed soldiers. This act forces us to think that there might have been a reason for doing so." He further said, "Armed women killed security forces and the body part they cut off and took away pulled back the curtains uncovering the real life of India. Women terrorists had chopped off the private parts of jawans this time, they did this because they had complaints with the specific part of the body. This is a very strong message sent to the world and the entire India should be ashamed of this." UP BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak alleged that the Khan's statement was an effort to demoralise the Indian soldiers fighting in Kashmir. "Mr Khan never treated India as his country. His allegation that the Indian Army outraged the modesty of our mothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir showed his own narrow mindset and he was trying to incite political unrest in the country," he said. Meanwhile, UP Congress Vice-president Satyadev Tripathi too has criticised Azam Khan for his comment on Indian Army. "Such a comment was unwarranted by a leader as Congress and its leaders have full faith in the Indian Army," he stated. Mr Tripathi, too demanded action against the SP leader. UNI