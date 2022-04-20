SP Jostles To Take Credit For Lucknow Metro

Lucknow: Amid inauguration of the much awaited first phase of the Lucknow Metro rail by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Samajwadi Party was leaving no stone unturned to show the people that the project was their baby and the BJP was now taking all the credit. SP president Akhilesh Yadav, during whose tenure the Lucknow Metro project was adopted and almost completed for the first phase, had shot off couple of tweets and even taken out a full page advertisement in a prominent English newspaper has shown how the SP was trying to take the credit. The advertisement says, "Akhilesh Yadav ke sapno ki metro me ab Lucknow karega safar" with three photos--first Akhilesh and his wife Dimple handing over the keys to the female drivers of the metro, second shows Akhilesh, his wife, father Mulayam Singh Yadav and SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan travelling on the Metro train and the last showing Akhilesh and Mulayam flagging off the metro train. The sponsor of the advertisement was one Santosh Yadav of Ghazipur, who also says Lucknow Metro: "Kaam Apka, Naam Apka." However, the police had to detain several SP workers this morning near the Transport Nagar metro station, the venue of the inauguration function, when they were trying to paste some posters about the SP's full credit in Lucknow Metro. The SP workers and leaders have been taken to Manaknagar police station. Though Akhilesh Yadav was reportedly invited by the UP government for the inauguration but he refused to attend, he tweeted "engine toh pehle hi chal dia thha, dibbe to peechhe aane hi thee", implying that the major part of the project had been completed during his stint as the CM. He also tweeted photos of him in the Metro coaches when he had held an "inauguration ceremony" of the trial run of the Lucknow Metro on December 1 last year, ahead of the Assembly election in the state. "Lucknow Metro will make the life of the people of the city easy and they will remember the team and Shreedharan who had fulfilled my dreams. Thanks and congratulations to everyone," he said in his tweet on Sunday last. However, two days back Mr Yadav had tweeted, "Before sitting on the fabulous Lucknow Metro made by the Samajwadi Party, the UP government should get shelters made for 5,000 stray animals in the city." The controversy had broke out when Rajnath Singh, the local Lucknow MP and Union urban development minister Venkiah Naidu was not invited for the inauguration of the trial run by the then SP government. Last night, Samajwadi Party workers carried out a mock celebration of its "launch" outside metro stations at Transport Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Alambagh and Charbagh.Carrying placards and balloons, SP workers donning red party caps, distributed sweets and raised slogans thanking party chief Akhilesh Yadav for making the metro project a dream come true for the city. The party, however, described this as a "token of appreciation by locals towards SP national president Akhilesh Yadav for conceptualising during his stint at UP Chief Minister and turning the metro train project in Lucknow into a reality in record time.'' SP MLC and former Adviser, NRI and Externally Aided Projects Department to UP government Madhukar Jetley, who was behind the Lucknow Metro claimed here today that it is totally a UP government project and the then UPA-11 government had given its approval. The foundation stone for the Lucknow Metro was done in December 2013 and the trial run was flagged off on December 1,2016 by the then UP CM Akhilesh Yadav. Mr Jatley said that the Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh nor the BJP has any role in the Metro but now they are rushing to take the credit. Party spokesperson and former minister Rajendra Chaudhary said if the ruling BJP wants to take credit for the Metro in Lucknow, it should also announce the dates of launch of metro service in Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur. Metro train project had made headlines during in the run up to the 2017 Assembly elections when the BJP questioned the then UP CM about the delay in launching the project commercially. Akhilesh had shot back claiming that the delay in issuing clearance from the commissioner, Metro Railway Safety had held the project back and had blamed the Centre for it. UNI