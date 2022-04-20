SP Jain B-school ranked number 10 in world by Forbes

Mumbai: The Global MBA program of SP Jain School of Global Management (SP Jain) has got a global Top Ten ranking by Forbes in its Best International MBAs: One-Year Program rankings (2015-16). SP Jain is also the only school of Indian-origin to be ranked in the world's top 10. For four years in a row now, SP Jain has featured in Forbes' biennial rankings of the world's top business schools. In 2013-2014, it was ranked #11 in the world. SP Jain's rankings in the regions it operates in are: India #1, Dubai #1, Singapore #2, Australia #1. "In the last five years of our 11-year old history, we have consistently featured in top rankings by Forbes, Financial Times and Nielsen," says Nitish Jain, president of the SP Jain School of Global Management said. "This is a tribute to the excellent performance of our alumni around the world. We are a young, innovative business school that has reimagined its MBA program to enhance the global employability and mobility of its graduates. Last year alone, we had over 100 graduates placed in countries like Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and the Middle East," Jain added. A unique highlight of the SP Jain education is its global learning model, he said, adding that all of its full-time undergraduate and postgraduate business programs offer students the unique benefit of studying in three world-class cities. "We believe that this global exposure develops young students in a manner that a single-city campus cannot. Not only does it add vital international experience to their resumes, it also enables them to develop important global skills. These skills have proven to lead to better jobs, salaries and better graduate outcomes," Jain said. SP Jain is one of Asia's top-ranked global business schools with international campuses in Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney. In the competitive world of business education, SP Jain has carved a niche for itself as a young, modern and innovative business school offering world-class undergraduate, postgraduate and executive education programs. All of these have a specific business focus and are taught by international faculty from top universities like Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge and Duke. In 2013, Forbes magazine ranked SP Jain's Global MBA program #5 in Asia in its Best International Business Schools Rankings. The same program was ranked twice, in 2011 and 2012, by the Financial Times in its Top 100 Global MBA Rankings.