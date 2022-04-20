SP Infighting Bewilders Congress Over Proposed Pre-Poll Alliance

Lucknow: Even as the Congress party has "processed" and 'formalised" its candidates for all 403 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the hope of an electoral alliance with the ruling Samajwadi Party has not died down. The sources in the Congress said that the infighting in the ruling Samajwadi Party has only confused the Congress and the grand-old party is in a dilemma whether or not to go for a pre-poll alliance with the ruling party for the seven-phase crucial Assembly polls. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was expected to meet the Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka in New Delhi today, but the meeting was postponed due to the ongoing rift in the Samajwadi Party. A senior Congress leader told UNI here today that the party was still hopeful for an alliance with the Akhilesh faction but as the time was very less; hence the Congress leadership has formalised the candidates list to avoid a mess if at the last moment nothing happened. "The pre-poll alliance strategy by the Congress during past two months has led to stalling of all campaigning and now the rank and file of the party are bit confused over their role in the elections," the leader said. Another leader said, "Congress has picked up the campaign in a big way from its Yatras "27 Saal, UP Behal" but after around 28-day-long tour, suddenly the party leaders stopped all programmes and started talking of alliance." State Congress chief Raj Babbar said, "We have processed to select candidates for all the seats. All the names have been recommended to the Central Election Committee of Congress. There are some assembly seats on which more than three applicants have applied." Mr Babbar has been chairing the meeting of the Congress State Election Committee for past three days. On January 5, a day after the Election Commission issued the notification for the 2017 UP Assembly polls, the Congress started its exercise to screen candidates, and cleared around 20 names on seats held by the party. Chairman of co-ordination committee of the party Pramod Tiwari informed that with sitting MLAs willing to contest from the same seats, 20 such seats have been cleared. "Two factors were considered while deciding on the candidates -- winnability and loyalty." Congress general secretary and UP in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad on January 4 had said, "As of now, we are working on recommendations of the screening committee for all 403 assembly seats. However, what can happen in future will be known only later. But, there is a lot of pressure on secular parties (for an alliance)." UNI



