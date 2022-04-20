SP Holds Statewide Protest In UP Over Price Hike, Other Issues: Akhilesh Terms BJP 'Arrogant Govt'

Lucknow: Principle opposition Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh held a state wide demonstration on Monday over price hike and other issues.

Though the party did not ally with the Congress-led Bharat Bandh, but indirectly supported the Opposition movement against the BJP. While the protest of the SP were held at all the district and tehsil headquarters, the party supporters also brought out marches raising slogans against the government. In Etawah, party secretary general Ram Gopal Yadav led the agitation, while in Lucknow the state unit president Naresh Uttam was present. On the occasion, SP president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Narendra Modi government at the centre and Yogi Adityanath of UP, over the misrule in the country. "This BJP governments are egoistic as they don't care for the people's problem. When on one hand the people are protesting about the hike in the prices of petroleum products, the government was bend upon increasing it regularly," he told reporters here on Monday. Mr Yadav, who paid tribute to UP's first CM Govind Ballabh Pant on his birth anniversary, said ," it is their arrogance that they are claiming to ruling the country for next 50 years but are not ready to hear to the people's problem." " They should also taken a lesson from the three Lok Sabha bypolls in UP to consider their claim to rule the country for next five decades," he further added.

" PM had derailed the country's progress by going for demonetisation, while the implementation of GST has worsened the situation more with now unemployment has turned out to the black era of the country," Mr Yadav said. "The people of the country are now just waiting for the dates of the Lok Sabha polls when they will teach these arrogant people a lesson like they did in the bypolls ," he claimed.

The former UP CM blamed the present BJP government of going for unfair means in the recruitment of 68,500 assistant teachers in the state." When we were in the government these BJP people did not spare us but now what is happening. The answer sheet is being burnt which is unfortunate," he added. UNI