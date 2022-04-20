SP Hits Out At BJP Over Glorification Of Bulandshahr Accused, BJP Defends Act

Lucknow: Even as Uttar Pradesh government has denied that BJP has nothing to do with the heroic welcome to the six accused in the Bulandshahr violence, the Samajwadi Party has hit out at the ruling party for trying to glorify the accused , who were charged with murder of a police sub-inspector.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav while talking to mediapersons here on Monday said the incident itself shows the state of affairs in UP and how the law and order is working in the state.

" When the criminals are being glorified, how will the common people feel about the law and order in the state," he stated.

Earlier, state Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said BJP had nothing to do with the heroic welcome given to the six accused in the Bulandshahr violence case and had asked the opposition to desist from exaggerating the matter.

The key accused, including Shikhar Agarwal, who is associated with the youth wing of the BJP, and Jeetu Fauji were released after being granted bail .Family members and supporters of the six accused garlanded them outside the jail amidst chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata Ki jai' and 'Vande Matram' upon their release on Sunday.

"If supporters of someone who have been released from jail welcome them, the government and BJP has nothing to do with it. Opposition must not make a mountain out of a mole," Maurya said to the media.

A video of accused being welcomed in a grand manner went viral on social media and attracted severe criticism from netizens. In the video, Shikhar Agarwal and Jeetu Fauji are seen being welcomed and garlanded by their supporters amid cheers. Several people also took turns to take selfies with the accused. On December 3, police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed in mob violence after cattle carcasses were allegedly found near Mahaw village in Bulandshahr. Around 30 people were arrested in the violence. UNI