SP Heading For Split This Navrata; Mulayam To Form New Political Outfit

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party is leading towards a split in the coming Navratras this week with its patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav gearing up to announce a new political outfit before the national convention of the party slated on October 5. Shivpal Yadav, the warring uncle of SP President Akhilesh Yadav said the announcement of the new party would be made soon. "It's our sincere desire that the party and the family remain united, but we have waited for too long and there is no change in the stance of Akhilesh so there is no option but to float new party,' Shivpal Yadav said in Etawah yesterday. The state SP convention is scheduled for September 23 at Lucknow and national convention will be held at Agra on October 5. A senior party leader and a close confidant of Mulayam Singh Yadav told UNI here today that the new political outfit probably' Samajwadi Secular Front' would be announced this Navratra. He said all the close associates of Mulayam and Shivpal have been asked to be ready to take a plunge and be prepared for the launch of the new party. "The leaders of the districts have been asked to round up their supporters and seek their approval for the new political outfit," he added. Questioning the so-called leaders close to Akhilesh, he said, "The SP state president Naresh Uttam along with other leaders could not even help the party to win a seat in the assembly from their home district, and now they are questioning on Mulayam's integrity. It is shameful." However, a legislator close to SP president Akhilesh Yadav said the party president has informed the rebel that they were free to do anything and they would not be accommodated in the party at any cost. "Several senior BSP leaders are joining the SP very soon and the party do not want the rebels to continue. Akhilesh wants to take the party to a new height and do not want to carry on these rebels who had already backstabbed the party during the last assembly polls," the leader said. SP sources said Mulayam Singh Yadav has set the ball rolling for floating new political party. Mulayam has called a meeting of the trustees of the Lohia Trust here on September 21 where, he can announce his future course of action. Though Akhilesh Yadav and his 'Man Friday' Ramgopal Yadav have also been invited for the meeting as they are also the members of the Trust. Both are likely to skip the meeting. Both had skipped the last meeting of the trust held here on August 8. Mulayam Singh had then removed 4 loyalists of Akhilesh Yadav from the Trust. The meeting of Trust comes just 48 hours before the SP's state convention to be held in Lucknow on September 23. SP sources said all the members of the Lohia Trust are close confidants of Mulayam and it's likely that Akhilesh and Ramgopal might be sacked from the Trust. Shivpal Yadav in a public meeting in Mainpuri earlier this week had said they have no other option but to float a new political outfit as he can no longer tolerate the humiliation of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav, addressing a press conference here on Thursday had indicated that he was not interested in any reconciliation with the elders of the family and it would be a good omen if Shivpal Yadav leaves the party. Lohia Trust members are Akhilesh, Ramgopal, Shivpal, Azam Khan, Bhagwati Singh, Dharmendra Yadav, Balram Yadav, Deepak Mishra, Jagpal Singh, Ram Sevek Yadav, Ram Naresh Yadav and Rajesh Yadav with Mulayam as its chairperson. Except for Akhilesh and Ramgopal, all the other members are said to be supporting Mulayam with even Dharmendra Yadav, MP; cousin of Akhilesh has switched sides and gone to Mulayam camp. A senior SP leader close to Mulayam, said,'Mulayam Singh Yadav, looking for an end to the family feud that ensures an honourable rehabilitation of his younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, has several options before him, including forming a new political outfit.' SP sources said the party patriarch could also tender his resignation from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat to give a stern message to his son. Whatever may be the outcome of the feud in the first family of the party, the realisation is sinking among the SP cadres that if the feud continues, the party is doomed before the next Lok Sabha elections in 2019. An SP leader said they have been given message that from now onwards, the Mulayam-Shivpal faction would be sitting in the office of the Lohia Trust, adjacent to the state office of the party. UNI