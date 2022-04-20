SP Had Mafias, Now Their Connection With Terrorists Also Visible, Says Anurag Thakur

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over alleged 'terrorist' links on Wednesday and said that so far SP's list of candidates included rioters, criminals and mafias but now their connections can also be seen with terrorists.

"From the first to the fourth phase of the elections, Samajwadi Party's list included rioters, criminals and mafia but now their connections with terrorists can also be seen," said Thakur.

Further, crediting the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the issue of development, the Union Minister said, "UP has witnessed development across the state and now people have decided to carry forward the pace of the development."

"Hence, the state's mandate is that Akhilesh won't be returning to power," he said.

Thakur on Saturday alleged that the Samajwadi Party (SP) has links with the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast case and also gives protection to terrorists.

"I would like to tell you that Ahmedabad's serial blast is linked to the Samajwadi Party and the 49 people who have been convicted, one of the masterminds is Mohammed Saif, the son of Shahbaad Ahmed who is a Samajwadi Party leader. Who is this Samajwadi Party leader? Why is Akhilesh Ji quiet on this?" Thakur said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported an average voter turnout of 49.89 per cent till 3 pm in the fourth phase of the ongoing Assembly elections on Wednesday.

Voting for the remaining three phases in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh will take place on March 10.

—ANI