SP Govt Avoided Central Fund To Ensure No Credit To Modi: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party government was not willing to take the Centre's funds for developmental schemes to not let the credit go to the BJP and the Narendra Modi government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed here on Thursday.

"In democracy, the government elected by the people has to be responsible for them and the example (of BJP) is before you. The Centre wanted to give money for development of Uttar Pradesh, but the previous government did not want to take it to avoid the credit going to the BJP and Narendra Modiji," he said. For this, they (the Samajwadi Party) did not care about the 22 crore people of the state, the Chief Minister claimed at a gathering on the occasion of the launch of ambulance services at his 5 Kalidas Marg residence here. "Both the Centre and the state governments have to serve the people. Wherever there are issues of public interest and welfare, differences should be shunned. But it could not happen (in previous dispensation)," Adityanath said.

Clarifying that his government will not put the burden of the farm loan waiver scheme on common man, he said, "Our government will avoid misuse of funds and check theft to recover the expenditure within a year. The government has made all arrangements for this."

"There is a discussion that the government is working at a very fast pace. It is not so. A government should always work at this pace. The pace in which our ministers are working will take us forward in the next five years and UP will come out of the 'Bimaru' category," the Chief Minister said.

'Bimaru' acronym has been used for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh by various political parties to highlight the backwardness of these states. Referring to the previous SP-led government prefixing the word 'Samajwadi' to the ambulance service launched by it, Adityanath said, "We have not added any name to it. We are giving 150 ambulances and 100 more will be added soon." He said there is a provision of fine on the ambulance operator if patients suffer due to any problem in the vehicle, like faulty air condition or anything else.