SP Govt 'Wanted' To Swindle Rs 1,514 Cr Through Purvanchal Expressway: UP CM

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, reacting sharply over the claims of his predecessor and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav that the foundation stone for Purvanchal Expressway was laid by him two years ago, alleged that it was just an attempt to do a huge corruption of Rs 1,514 crore and nothing else.

'When it is claimed that the foundation stone was laid when only 20 percent land was acquired and the then government had shown hurry to do the same without taking even no objection certificates (NOCs) from Environment and Forest departments," he said, adding that at that time the bid of the project was of Rs 14,299 crore whereas we had given the same in Rs 11, 836 crore.

Though as per the figures presented by the Chief Minister while addressing a rally in Azamgarh and in Varanasi on Saturday, the gap of two bids were of Rs 2,394 crore, Mr Adityanath said it was an attempt to pocket Rs 1,514 crore through means of corruption by the previous government.

'I am shocked over the baseless claims of former CM who is showing his crocodile's tears since this country's biggest project was launched,' he said, adding that the Expressway would pass through nine districts, including Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur and at all the all town and sub-urban areas various projects would be launched. "It would change the picture of this region which was rejected by the previous governments," he said.

Mr Adityanath added that in the future, this Expressway would be linked with Gorakhpur, Prayagraj (Allahabad) and Ayodhya and after the completion of the same, the road distance between Patna and Delhi would be covered in 10 hours instead of 16 hours as the same takes at present.

Near Sultanpur, 3.2 km would be developed in such a way where even the fighter aircraft can land on this expressway. UNI