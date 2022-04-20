SP Government creating obstacle in implementation of Centre's dev plans: Om Mathur

Ghazipur: BJP Vice-President and Uttar Pradesh incharge Om Mathur today alleged that the UP Government is creating obstacles in the implementation of Centre's development plans.



Mr Mathur said, as Eastern UP was lagging behind in development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved many projects for the development of Eastern UP under 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' (Everyone's contribution Everyone's development). In the same reference Mr. Modi will inaugurate many projects on November 14 here.

BJP vice president and Union Minister of states for Railway Manoj Sinha today inspected IRT ground premises, where rally of PM Modi will be organised on November 14.

Mr. Sinha said that demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes is historical move taken by PM Modi. No one but some political parties are opposing the decision.

Criticising some political parties Mr. Sinha said "Some political parties are demanding for one more week so that they can settle their black money. But this will not happen. Everyone is appreciating this decision of PM Modi."

Mr. Sinha told that PM Modi will flag off a new train 'Shabdbhedi Express' from Ghazipur to Kolkata on November 14.





