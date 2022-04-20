SP Giving Shelter To Terrorists, Playing With Security Of Country: Yogi Adityanath

Lakhimpur Kheri: Launching a scathing attack at Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that they are protecting and giving shelter to terrorists and are playing with the security of the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Nighasan and Dhaurhara assembly constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri, Adityanath said, "Ahmedabad court has sentenced 38 terrorists in the blast case. In this, those who have been punished, one of the persons convicted is a person of the Samajwadi Party. I want to ask Akhilesh Yadav why Akhilesh has not given his explanation on this. They are giving shelter to terrorists. They are playing with the security of the country. Will people vote for those who support terrorism?" he

Slamming the previous government of the Samajwadi Party, the UP chief minister further elaborated on the work done by his government. He said, "Under the double engine BJP government, people are getting a double dose of ration every month along with various items, earlier all this money was given to SP's 'Attar wale Mitr' and they used to leave people to die out of starvation."

"Earlier, only Saifai Mahotsav was held in Uttar Pradesh. In that festival, there was neither color nor emotion. Today in Uttar Pradesh, the festival means Diwali festival of Ayodhya, Rangotsav of Mathura-Vrindavan, Dev Deepawali of Kashi and the foundation day of the state," said Adityanath.

Taking a dig at SP provide of providing free electricity, the Chief Minister said, "This is the same Uttar Pradesh where electricity was not available before 2017. People who keep you in the dark promise you free electricity today. When you were in government, even electricity was not given, today you promise free electricity, what would be a bigger lie than this."

He further the BJP government gave free COVID vaccine to the people. "We gave free COVID vaccine to all. Those who were spreading misconceptions about the vaccine and telling that the vaccine is Modi and BJP vaccine, the same vaccine saved everyone's life. When the vaccine is saving lives, whether it is the Modi vaccine or BJP vaccine, we will support that. Along with the vaccine, all of you are also getting free ration every month," he said.

Counting the achievements of the BJP government, Yogi said that it built Ram temple in Ayodhya and a medical college near Lakhimpur Kheri is also being built. "We have built Ram temple in Ayodhya, would these people get the temple built? We will also start a medical college near Lakhimpur Kheri. You will not have to go to Delhi, Mumbai," he added.

Yogi said that this work could not be done in the earlier governments.

"Within Lakhimpur Kheri, our government has waived the loans of 1,45,600 farmers worth Rs 904 crore," he said.

He further said that the people of Lakhimpur Kheri are also getting the benefits of PM Samman Nidhi.

"Our government is giving an annual pension of Rs 12,000 to 88,000 widowed women. We are giving ration every month to people in the Lakhimpur district. Farmers' loans have been waived off. We are always with the poor, farmers, youth and women. But SP's sympathies are towards terrorism, mafia and money," he said.

He further urged people to vote and make BJP win with a massive majority.

"Today the third phase of polling is going on. BJP has worked for fear-free, poor, farmers, women, and labourers. I appeal that where the election is going on 59 seats, the maximum number of people should go to vote and make BJP win with a massive majority," he added.

Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections is underway.

Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

——ANI