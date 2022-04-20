SP Family Shows United Face During Visit Of UP CM

Lucknow: The first family of Samajwadi Party showed a face of unity on Monday, when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came calling at the residence of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, to enquire about his health.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav, along with his two children, apart from Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav, were present at the Vikramaditya Marg, when Mr Adityanath made a surprise visit. Mr Akhilesh and Mr Shivpal welcomed the Chief Minister, showing a close-knit family, for the first time after their Lok Sabha fight. During his around-30 minutes meeting, Mr Adityanath presented the Kumbh coffee table book to the SP patriarch and wished him good health. Mr Yadav, who won from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, was admitted to the hospital here on Sunday, due to high blood sugar. However, he was discharged from the hospital on late Sunday night. The SP founder was last seen during the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers, on May 30. UNI