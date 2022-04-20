SP Family Feud Continues In UP

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is in firm control of his party but there is no letup in the internecine battle within the first family of the party. The latest in line of fire is Dharmendra Yadav, the Samajwadi party MP from Badaun and cousin of Mr Akhilesh Yadav. Samajwadi Party members of the district panchayat of Mainpuri district have given a memorandum to the district magistrate for the removal of the district chairman Sandhya Yadav, sister of Dharmendra Yadav. The memorandum signed by 23 members of the district panchayat has been submitted to the district magistrate and he has to decide the further course of action. Samajwadi Party MLA from Mainpuri Raj Kumar Yadav and a trusted lieutenant of SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, also a Rajya Sabha MP, is spearheading the campaign to topple Sandhya Yadav. SP sources here today said the move in Mainpuri is in retaliation of the no confidence motion moved by the Samajwadi Party members of the district panchyat against the chairman of the Firozabad district Panchayat. Firozabad Panchayat chairman Vijay Pratap Yadav is son of senior SP leader Hariom Yadav, SP MLA from Sirsaganj, Firozabad. Hariom Yadav is the maternal uncle of Tej Pratap Yadav, SP MP from Mainpuri and nephew of SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Anujesh Yadav, husband of Sandhya Yadav said, ''Ram Gopal Yadav is behind the no confidence move to topple the district Panchayat chairman of Mainpuri.'' ''Ram Gopal Yadav asked my wife to resign from the post of chairman district Panchayat. He wants to install the wife of Rajkumar Yadav, MLA as chairman. I have every reason to believe that the campaign to topple my wife from this post is being orchestrated at the behest of the party president Akhilesh Yadav'', alleged Anujesh Yadav adding that,'' if Akhilesh Yadav can dislodge his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav from the party then he can do the same with his brother Dharmendra Yadav and sister Sandhya Yadav.'' Hariom Yadav, the SP MLA, however, denied the charges levelled by Anujesh Yadav. ''Anujesh Yadav has weaved a cock and bull story and there is no link between the no trust move in Firozabad and Mainpuri. When asked who is behind the no trust move in Firozabad, Hariom Yadav that ''Dharmendra Yadav and Ramsiya Yadav, the mother of his brother-in-law Rajiv Yadav are behind the move to topple my son from the post of chairman district panchyat of Firozabad.'' Ramsiya Yadav is the member of the district panchyat of Firozabad. The debate and the voting on the no trust motion is scheduled for July 20. Hariom Yadav added that all the SP members who are supporting the no trust motion against my son are turncoats and they can go with any party for petty benefits. Most of them are contractors and they want to remain in good books of the ruling party to protect their economic interests.'' ''I have apprised party president Akhilesh Yadav of the prevailing situation of the party in Firozabad district. The party high command is seized of the matter and the party leadership would soon take corrective measures for defeating the no confidence motion against my son,'' said Hariom Yadav. In the panchyat elections held in January 2016, the then ruling party had won 65 out of 75 seats of chairman of district panchayats. Ever since the BJP came to power in UP on March 19, as many as 10 chairman of district panchyats have been toppled. They were removed either with the passage of the no confidence motion or they resigned. Samajwadi leaders, who are heading panchayats in Uttar Pradesh, are being toppled like nine pins with majority of independents keen to replace them with BJP leaders. The independents, in most panchayats, outnumber BJP men and were affiliated to either the SP or the BSP. However, with the change of government, the independents are now switching their loyalties with the ruling BJP. A BJP leader said, "What is wrong in a no-confidence motion against zila panchayat heads if they are not fulfilling the people's aspirations?" UNI