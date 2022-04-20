SP Family Comes Together To Celebrate Ram Gopal's 72nd B'day

Ferozabad/ Etawah: The two-year-long dispute within the first Samajwadi Party family seems to have resolved, with all the disgruntled family members joining the 72nd birthday celebration of senior party leader and Rajya Sabha leader of the party Prof Ram Gopal Yadav in Saifai on Thursday evening.

A show of strength was being showcased in Sikohabad area of Ferozabad Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, with the SP leadership celebrating the birthday of Prof Yadav by organising a grand feast for the people. SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav also joined the function at Sikohabad.

But Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav could not attend the celebration as he was vacationing in London with his family. Prof Yadav was instrumental in toppling Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav from the party chief post. He had supported his nephew Akhilesh Yadav to become the new party president on January 1, 2017.

Mr Akhilesh Yadav and senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav too had a rough conversation in public leading to dispute which divided the family before the 2017 Assembly polls.

In Saifai yesterday, a four-tier cake was cut jointly by Prof Ram Gopal Yadav and his disgruntled brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, giving a message of renewing a bond between two brothers who parted ways just before the 2017 Assembly polls. Both Prof Ram Gopal Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav offered cake to one another and embraced to show their love for each other.

Later, talking to media, Mr Shivpal Singh Yadav said that all the differences have been put aside and the entire family is united.

"In the coming 2019 Lok Sabha polls, we will unitedly fight against the BJP and the party will regain its lost glory," he claimed. Mr Shivpal Yadav, during the past couple of months, has toned down his aggressive approach, after announcing to float a parallel political outfit.

Meanwhile, Sikohabad, which comes under Ferozabad Lok Sabha seat represented by Akshay Yadav, son of Prof Yadav, is set to witness a grand gala on Friday as around 2.5 lakh people have been invited on a lunch on the occasion of the SP leader's birthday. SP sources said that the programme would be held at the Ramlila ground, and the occasion is seen as a preparation of the party for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

"The programmes were underway with SP leaders addressing the crowd. Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav too have joined the programme and will bless Prof Ram Gopal," a leader attending the function said. Ferozabad is a stronghold of the SP and Sikohabad was the place from where Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav became the MLA in 1993 and then became the chief minister of the state for the first time. Mr Akhilesh Yadav too became the MP for the first time from Ferozabad. UNI