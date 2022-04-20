    Menu
    States & UTs

    SP Expels Sirsaganj MLA Hariom Singh Yadav For 6 Years For 'Anti-Party Activities'

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: The SP on Monday expelled MLA Hariom Singh Yadav from the party for six years on charges of anti-party activities.

    On the directives of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, the Sirsaganj MLA was expelled from the party for six years, a release quoting Uttar Pradesh SP chief Naresh Uttam Patel said.

    Yadav was found involved in anti-party activities and hobnobbing with the BJP, the release said. After last year''s bypoll to the Tundla Assembly seat in Firozabad, which the SP lost, the Sirsaganj MLA had issued a statement against the party president and other senior leaders, blaming them for the defeat. —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in