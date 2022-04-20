SP Doesn't Rule Out Aligning With Mayawati

New Delhi: While asserting it will retain power in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday did not rule out joining hands with arch rival Mayawati to prevent Presidents rule in case of a fractured mandate.

"The Samajwadi Party fought the polls on the plank of development and the people of Uttar Pradesh will again repose their faith in us. The SP-Congress alliance will come to power in the state," said Dharmendra Yadav, party MP and cousin of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Asked to comment on any possibility of alignment with the Bahujan Samaj Party, the SP leader said: "We will not allow President's rule in the state at any cost. A government chosen by the people will come to power in the state." He also dismissed the Exit polls projections of a splintered verdict and asserted his party's win.

Remaining evasive about joining hands with Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday had said that the Bharatiya Janata Party would not be allowed to "remote control" Uttar Pradesh in the event of a hung assembly.

In an interview to BBC Hindi, about aligning with BSP chief Mayawati, he said: "I address the leader of the BSP with a respectable name "bua" (aunty) and would not like to say anything beyond this as of now."