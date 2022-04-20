SP Divided House Over Nitish Kumar

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party seems to be a divided house over coronation of Nitish Kumar as the Bihar Chief Minister in alliance with BJP as on the one hand senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav congratulated him while on the other another leader Mohammad Azam Khan called him 'selfish'. The reaction of the leaders came the day Nitish Kumar won the vote of confidence in the Bihar state assembly today. Interestingly, there is no reaction from Samajwadi Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav over this development while national president of the party Akhilesh Yadav reacted through a tweet saying ".. na na karte pyar tumhi se kar baithe". Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is on two day tour to Azamgarh, the parliamentary constituency of Mulayam Singh Yadav, congratulated Nitish Kumar for becoming Chief Minister and winning vote of confidence. "The decision he (Nitish Kumar) took is a historic one. It takes lot of courage to take such decisions," Yadav said. He did not elaborate further. While around 400 kms south-west from Azamgarh another senior SP leader Md Azam Khan said in Rampur that Nitish Kumar is `selfish' and he sacrificed the principle of secularism for petty political gains. "Nitish has made so much of tyag (sacrifice) that now Nitish Kumar should be called as Nitish Tyagi," he told reporters in Rampur. When asked about corruption charges leveled against Tejashwi Yadav, Khan said that anyone can level corruption charges against any political leader. But the law says until charges of corruption are proved no one should be held guilty. "The CBI is being misused by the central government. The Supreme Court has even called this federal investigating agency as caged parrot. This parrot is doing what it has been asked to do," Khan said. UNI