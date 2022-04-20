SP District Presidents Will Not Be Able To Fight Elections

Lucknow: With an aim to strengthen the party, the Samajwadi Party (SP) will not allow its district presidents and city presidents to fight the Assembly elections.

SP is focused on organisational strength and the district and city presidents will have to give in writing that they will not demand tickets in the Assembly elections. The officials holding important posts in the organisation will have to give their time and energy to boost the party from within.

SP sources on Wednesday said that to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), there is a need for a robust organisation.

The party has till now made 15 district presidents, four deputy presidents and one General Secretary and their names have also been announced. Most districts will have an organisation ready by the end of this month. SP sources said that the district presidents and those holding important posts in the party start asking for tickets during elections which affects the whole party. On the other hand, BSP and BJP give more significance to their organisation.

The party is stressing more on bringing in the youth and new faces in the party so that it is able to perform well in the 2022 Assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. SP president Akhilesh Yadav had also announced that he will fight the elections alone. Understanding the importance of social media, Mr Yadav is also trying to prepare a team of efficient people for handling the same. UNI